‘Diversity hiring in India grew 26% annually’

The information technology industry comprises 40% of the available opportunities, the report said, followed by the recruitment and staffing sector, which made up for 19% of opportunities for marginalised groups.

“It is impressive to see how India is advancing diversity hiring, aiming to recruit diverse individuals such as women, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ communities. This prioritisation of inclusivity is generating a more representative workforce and fostering professional environments that encourage innovation and resilience,” said foundit chief executive Sekhar Garisa.

A major reason behind increased hiring of people from marginalised communities is the gap between talent demand and supply, according to Munira Loliwala, assistant vice president of strategy and growth at technology professional services platform TeamLease Digital. India currently has a 21% gap in talent supply and gap, which is projected to grow 3.5 times by 2027.

“One of the channels companies are using to increase talent is by promoting women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Women in India are highly qualified but not part of the workforce. Only 29% take up employment in STEM, and out of those only 20-40% are able to continue. The drop off ratio is very high while the employed ratio remains fairly low,” Loliwala said.