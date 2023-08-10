‘Diversity hiring in India grew 26% annually’

Workplaces in India are increasing inclusivity and have shown a 26% uptick in diversity hiring over the previous year, according to a report by foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME) Insights Tracker.
There was increased focus on hiring candidates from marginalised groups like women, LGBTQIA+ and persons with disabilities (PwD) across Indian businesses, with multi-national companies making up 62% of the hirings and Indian origin companies onboarding the rest.
The information technology industry comprises 40% of the available opportunities, the report said, followed by the recruitment and staffing sector, which made up for 19% of opportunities for marginalised groups.
“It is impressive to see how India is advancing diversity hiring, aiming to recruit diverse individuals such as women, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ communities. This prioritisation of inclusivity is generating a more representative workforce and fostering professional environments that encourage innovation and resilience,” said foundit chief executive Sekhar Garisa.
A major reason behind increased hiring of people from marginalised communities is the gap between talent demand and supply, according to Munira Loliwala, assistant vice president of strategy and growth at technology professional services platform TeamLease Digital. India currently has a 21% gap in talent supply and gap, which is projected to grow 3.5 times by 2027.
“One of the channels companies are using to increase talent is by promoting women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Women in India are highly qualified but not part of the workforce. Only 29% take up employment in STEM, and out of those only 20-40% are able to continue. The drop off ratio is very high while the employed ratio remains fairly low,” Loliwala said.
At the same time, 2.4% of India’s population is made up of PwD, of which 1.3 crore are employable and only 11.33% were in formal jobs in 2023, she said.
Tapping into these talent pools allows companies to increase their workforce after witnessing high attrition rates since the Covid pandemic.
Even then, companies are faced with a plethora of challenges, including sensitisation of the existing workforce and creating an inclusive environment which requires several infrastructural changes, ranging from gender-neutral washrooms to PwD-friendly facilities.
“Companies are increasingly conducting diversity and inclusion and sensitisation training for their employees, reflecting a significant shift in how organisations are working towards creating inclusive and safe professional environments for diverse communities,” the report said.
But the buck doesn’t stop there, as hiring inclusivity is a long term investment, according to experts.
“Companies have to look at enforcing anti-discrimination policies, promote gender equality through equal pay, equal opportunities, and flexible employment. They also have to constantly invest in training, mentoring, networking and learning to heighten skills and abilities and ensure attrition rates are kept at a minimum,” Loliwala added.