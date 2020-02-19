Do you know who is the richest man in India?

Forb Real-Time Billionaires index released the top richest people in the world and the net worth value of their wealth. We bring to you the top 10 billionaires in India and their net worth as of February 17, 2020. Mukesh Ambani retained his position as the topmost richest Indian as well as the richest person in Asia. Here are the top 10 billionaires in India.
No. 10 | Benu Gopal Bangur | Net worth: $7.7 billion (Photo: Shree Cement Website)
No. 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla | Net worth: $9.6 billion (Photo: PTI)
No. 8 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $9.8 billion (DH Photo)
No. 7 | Sunil Mittal & Family | Net worth: $11.5 billion (Photo: Wikipedia)
No. 6 | Lakshmi Mittal | $11.9 billion (Photo: Reuters)
No. 5 | Gautam Adani | Net worth: $13.7 billion (Photo: Reuters)
No. 4 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15.2 billion (Photo: PTI)
No. 3 | Shiv Nadar | Net worth: $16.3 billion (Photo: Shiv Nadar Foundation)
No. 2 | Radhakrishnan Damani and family | Net worth: $17.4 billion (Photo: PTI)
No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $57.1 billion (Photo: PTI)