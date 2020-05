Economic Package: FY20 Income tax filing dates extended till November 30

All pending refunds of charitable trusts, non-profit business, cooperatives and small partnerships, shall be issued immediately.

Due date of all Income tax returns for FY19-20 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020, extended till November 31, 2020.

Tax audits extended from September 30, 2020 till October 31, 2020.

Date of assessments getting barred as of September 2020 is extended till December 2020.

Those getting barred on March 31, 2021 are being extended till September 31, 2021. Vivad Se Vishwas scheme is being extended till December 31, 2020 without any additional amount.