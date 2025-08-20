Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

People of India to decide whether PM, CM or minister should run govt from jail: Amit Shah

"The purpose of this Bill is to elevate the declining level of morality in public life and bring integrity to politics," he said.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 14:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 14:07 IST
India NewsAmit ShahParliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us