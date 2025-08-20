Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay's Madurai rally: Four lakh expected as 'Thalapathy' set to steal the show with Dravidian icons

By showcasing images of Annadurai and MGR, Vijay seeks to underline that their legacy does not belong to a single party but to the people of Tamil Nadu as a whole.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 14:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us