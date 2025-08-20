<p>Madurai: Gigantic cut-outs of Dravidian icons C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, flanking actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>with the words “History Repeats”, greeted supporters of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as they gathered in Madurai for the party’s second state conference.</p><p>The grand event, scheduled for Thursday (August 21) evening on a sprawling property along the Madurai–Thoothukudi highway, began drawing thousands of fans-- including women and families -- a day in advance, eager to catch a glimpse of their leader.</p>.Vijay's Madurai rally: From silver screen to political stage, 'Thalapathi' bets on long haul in politics.<p>Choosing Madurai as the venue carries strong symbolism. Once the seat of the Pandya dynasty, the city has long been a crucible of Tamil cultural and political movements, hosting pivotal conferences and rallies of the past.</p><p>The central theme of the conference is to project 2026 as a watershed year in Tamil Nadu politics, comparable to 1967, when the DMK swept to power, and 1977, when MGR’s newly formed AIADMK unseated the ruling party. Hoardings at the site boldly proclaim that the upcoming elections will see Vijay ascend as Chief Minister, invoking parallels with MGR’s dramatic rise after breaking away from the DMK.</p>.DMK allies meet Stalin to reaffirm unity ahead of 2026 polls.<p>By showcasing images of Anna and MGR, Vijay seeks to underline that their legacy does not belong to a single party but to the people of Tamil Nadu as a whole. </p><p>Learning from the first TVK meeting -- where several supporters fainted due to dehydration -- organisers this time have made elaborate arrangements for drinking water and other facilities to accommodate the expected four-lakh-strong crowd.</p><p>The build-up was not without tense moments. A 100-foot flagpole prepared for Vijay’s flag-hoisting toppled onto a parked SUV, though without injury. A specially designed ramp has also been set up to allow him to walk through cheering supporters before taking the stage for his much-awaited address.</p><p>For many, the atmosphere felt more like a festival than a party meeting. “I came here just to see the preparations,” said Sumitra, a supporter from nearby Dindigul. “Tomorrow I’ll be back to hear Vijay speak. We believe he'll make history in 2026.”</p><p>The conference is attracting close scrutiny from political observers, occurring barely eight months before the state votes. Tamil Nadu’s modern politics has often intertwined with cinema. </p><p>Figures like Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR, and Jayalalithaa went on to lead the state, while others such as Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan struggled to sustain political momentum. Superstar Rajinikanth eventually opted out altogether, citing ill-health before the 2021 elections.</p><p>Vijay’s gambit is therefore seen as both audacious and high stakes. No actor in the past four decades has managed to reproduce the enduring political magic of MGR. With over 75 per cent of the vote bank still commanded by the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, Vijay faces tough terrain.</p><p><strong> </strong></p>