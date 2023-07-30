As many as 5.83 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

"5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted.

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm today. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful efiling logins.

"10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the I-T department tweeted at 1403 hrs.

