At Rs 37,912 per 10 gm, gold price slips by Rs 82

Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 82 to Rs 37,912 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 82, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 37,912 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,557 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in February plunged Rs 54, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 37,931 per 10 gram in 320 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in the global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.18 percent lower at USD 1,465.90 an ounce in New York.