Bank of Baroda to consider raising funds via bonds

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2019, 12:13pm ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 12:15pm ist
Photo credit: DH

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising funds through bonds.

"The capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider raising of debt capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds /additional tier 1 bonds," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 4 per cent lower against their previous close at Rs 97.20 apiece on BSE. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Bank of Baroda
Bonds
Comments (+)
 