Cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

After the rise in price on Wednesday, a refill of the cooking gas will now cost Rs 714 in Delhi, Rs 734 in Chennai, Rs 747 in Kolkata and Rs 684 in Mumbai. It will cost Rs 697.50 per cylinder in Bangalore, effective from today.

Jet fuel price was hiked by a moderate 2.65 per cent to Rs 66,266 per kilolitre across India after international oil prices rose in the past fortnight by over 3 per cent.

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 64,324 per kilolitre, or 2.61 per cent month-on-month in the national capital, it increased to Rs 65,620 per kilolitre in Chennai, Rs 70,589 in Kolkata and Rs 64,530 in Mumbai, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

ATF price moved upward by an average 11 per cent year-on-year. ATF or jet fuel prices are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

Similarly, the state-run fuel retailers also increased the price of non-subsidised 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 19 per refill.

