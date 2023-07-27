Currency notes with * symbol in number panel valid: RBI

Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note: RBI

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 27 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 18:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A currency note with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday allaying concerns on the validity of such notes.

The symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes, the RBI said.

In a statement, the central bank said it has come to the notice of the RBI that the validity of banknotes with this symbol present on the number panel has recently been the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

"A banknote with a star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number," it said.

The RBI clarified that the symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/reprinted banknote.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy
Indian Rupee
Rupee
RBI
Reserve Bank of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 