Equities end marginally low; banking stocks top losers

Equities settle marginally down; banking stocks top losers

Tata Consumers, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Life, on the other hand, were the top gainers in the morning session

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2022, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 17:42 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled marginally lower on Wednesday in a highly volatile trading session.

In the morning session, the indices traded marginally in the red to later rise in afternoon trade, while it tanked towards the end of the session.

Accordingly, Sensex closed at 57,892 points, down 0.2 per cent or 105 points, whereas Nifty closed 17,305 points, down 0.1 per cent or 18 points.

Banking stocks were the top drags during the session, data showed.

Among the stocks, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, Indusind Bank, and UPL were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, declining 2.2 per cent, 2.0 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.4 per cent, and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Tata Consumers, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Life, on the other hand, were the top gainers in the morning session.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Equities
Sensex
Nifty
Business News
Markets
Indian markets

What's Brewing

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

 