Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fitch Ratings
Business News
Economy & Business
Indian economy
GDP

What's Brewing

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 