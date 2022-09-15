Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.
Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.
