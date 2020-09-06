GDP contraction: No easy solutions but a chance for deep economic reforms

If you follow the news media closely or even if you don’t, you would know by now that the Indian gross domestic product (GDP) for the period April to June 2020 contracted nearly by a fourth or 23.9% to be very specific. GDP is the measure of the economic size of any country during a certain period.

But what does this really mean? GDP growth is ultimately a reflection of whether economic transactions are growing or not. Or to put it simply whether people are buying and selling more things than they did in the past. And when this does not happen, the GDP contracts or the economy contracts.

Let’s try and understand this through an example. Let’s say it’s the first weekend of the month and your salary has just hit the bank account. With money in your pocket you feel like going to the multiplex at the local mall to watch the latest blockbuster. There you not only watch the movie but also eat out at the food court and buy a pair of jeans you have been eyeing for a while.

Now what is happening here? Every time you are buying something you spend money. This money is going into the accounts of businessmen who are selling you stuff. It is then used to pay the employees of these businesses, the suppliers, the shop rentals and so on. Everyone who gets paid like this can then go out and spend money in the same way as you did.

This is called the multiplier effect of spending. With Covid-19, as people have stayed at home, this multiplier effect has broken down to a large extent. This has, in turn, had a further negative impact on jobs and spending.

Private consumption during April to June contracted 26.7%. Not just that, with a physical lockdown in place and migrant labour moving away from the economically well-off parts of the country to their homes, construction and infrastructure building took a backseat between April and June. In fact, construction contracted by a little more than 50% during the period. This played its part in the economy contracting.

Also, in an environment where consumer spending took a beating, investment in the economy contracted by 47.1%. Companies ultimately make things for people to buy. And if that space is contracting, there is no point for companies to keep investing in the economy.

Bumpy road to recovery

So, what is the way out of this? Firstly, in the months to come, private consumption will improve and so will investment as a result. But it will take a while for both consumption and investment to reach pre-Covid-19 levels.