IMF raises India's growth forecast to 6.1% for fiscal year 2024

IMF raises India's growth forecast to 6.1% for 2024

The growth prediction is, however, much lower than the Indian central bank's projection of a 6.5per cent rise.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:30 ist
The IMF also slightly raised its global growth estimates for this year given a more resilient start to the year than expected. Credit: Reuters Photo

 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for India slightly, expecting the economy to grow at 6.1 per cent in the current fiscal year.

It raised its expectation by 0.2 percentage point from its April projection, reflecting "momentum from stronger-than-expected growth" in the fourth quarter as a result of stronger domestic investment, the IMF said.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says power tariffs raised under IMF deal

India's economic growth accelerated to 6.1per cent in the March quarter, boosted by government and private capital spending, while the country's growth in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022 was 7.2 per cent, one of the highest among the world's largest economies.

The IMF also slightly raised its global growth estimates for this year given a more resilient start to the year than expected, but the balance of risks to the outlook remained skewed to the downside.

