IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy

'Ukraine war will have severe impact on global economy'

The global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 05 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 22:18 ist

The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.

In a statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighboring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said. "The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy."

Ukraine
Russia
war
Global Economy
IMF

