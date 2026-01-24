<p>Actor-producer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kamaal%20R%20Khan"> Kamaal R Khan </a>was arrested on Saturday in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. </p><p>Quoting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai </a>Police, <em>ANI </em>reported that the Khan will be produced in court on Saturday. </p><p>The police had found two bullets in separate flats in a residential building in the Oshiwara region in western Mumbai on January 18. </p>.Mumbai police get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody in Remo D'Souza extortion case.<p>"One bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor and another from a flat on the fourth floor of Nalanda Apartment. Personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch rushed to the site and have begun a probe," a police personal had said following the incident. </p><p>During the investigation, the police found nothing suspicious in the CCTV camera footage. </p><p>However, with the help of a forensic team, police suspected that the bullets might have been fired from Khan's bungalow. </p><p>This is not the first time that the actor-producer has been in legal trouble. </p>