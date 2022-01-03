India's exports surge 37% to record $37.29 billion in December

India's exports surge 37% to record $37.29 bn in Dec

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 19:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's exports in December surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure, government data showed on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's exports of goods will cross $400 billion this fiscal.

