India's jobless rate rises to 3-month high of 8% in Nov

India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in November: CMIE

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96 per cent in November from 7.21 per cent in the previous month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 01 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 09:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0 per cent in November, highest in three months, from 7.77 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96 per cent in November from 7.21 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55 per cent from 8.04 per cent, the data showed.

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Unemployment
Unemployment rate
Economy
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

 