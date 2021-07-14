India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07%

India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.

Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.

A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020. 

