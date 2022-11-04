Iran ready to deliver oil to India

Iran ready to deliver oil to India

'We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil,' Elahi said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

Also Read — How science can fix a different oil imbalance in India

"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said, adding that US sanctions have been an obstacle

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
India
Oil
Oil prices
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

 