Mumbai to get first Gen Z post office at IIT Bombay

Designed with a cool, swanky, and youth-centric look and feel, the Gen Z Post Office of India Post reflects a transformative leap in public service delivery.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 23:55 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 23:55 IST
