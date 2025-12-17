<p>Mumbai: Mumbai is set to get its first Gen Z-themed Post Office at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay at the Powai area of Mumbai which is equipped in facilities like free Wi-Fi-enabled space, cafeteria-style seating and a mini library, Aadhaar enrolment and update facility. </p><p>Designed with a cool, swanky, and youth-centric look and feel, the Gen Z Post Office of India Post reflects a transformative leap in public service delivery.</p><p>The inauguration of the Gen Z PO at IIT-Bombay campus will be graced by Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Amitabh Singh, and Director of Postal Services, India Post, Mumbai Region, Kaiya Arora, in the presence of the Registrar, IIT-B along with officers and staff of India Post and members of the IIT-B community.</p><p>The Gen Z PO is a significant milestone in the Department of Posts’ journey towards modernization and enhanced youth engagement. </p><p>The Gen Z PO, aligned with India Post’s transformative vision, introduces a fresh, contemporary, and experiential approach to postal services, specially curated for young citizens, students, and digital natives. </p><p>Following the successful rollout of similar Gen Z Post Offices across Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, the Mumbai launch represents a major step in expanding this innovative initiative nationwide.</p>.IIT Delhi India's top-ranked institute followed by IIT Bombay, Kharagpur: QS World University Sustainability rankings.<p>“By reimagining the post office as a vibrant community hub, India Post aims to bridge heritage with innovation, ensuring postal services remain relevant, engaging, and accessible to the next generation. The Gen Z Post Office at IIT-Bombay stands as a testament to India Post’s commitment to innovation, youth engagement, and citizen-centric service delivery—redefining the post office not merely as a place of transactions, but as a destination of experience,” India Post officials said. </p><p>The key features of the Gen Z Post Office include: free Wi-Fi-enabled space, cafeteria-style seating and a mini library, dedicated music corner, curated philately ancillaries, Parcel Gyan Post for awareness on parcel and logistics services, fully digital, QR-based service delivery, Aadhaar enrolment and update facility and Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) scheme evaluation and guidance.</p><p>There would be special offers for students: 10 per cent discount on Speed Post services and 5 per cent discount for bulk parcel customers.</p>