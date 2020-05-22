Nissan considering 20,000 job cuts, mainly in Europe, developing nations: Report

Nissan may cut 20,000 jobs in mainly developing nations

Nissan Motor Co is considering cutting 20,000 jobs from its global workforce, focusing on Europe and developing countries, Kyodo news reported on Friday, as the Japanese automaker struggles to recover from plunging car sales.

The possible cuts come as Nissan prepares to announce its updated mid-term strategy next week. Profits at the automaker have been floundering for the past three years, and the coronavirus pandemic has piled on pressure for a turnaround at the company. 

