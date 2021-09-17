Petroleum products not to be included in GST

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 17 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 20:17 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The GST Council on Friday disposed of the proposal regarding the inclusion of petrol and diesel under the GST regime, saying that it is not possible to do so right now.

More to follow...

Nirmala Sitharaman
Fuel Prices
GST
Indian economy

