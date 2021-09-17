Time not yet ripe for petrol, diesel to come under GST: Council

Amid speculation that the most contentious issue of bringing petrol and diesel may see some light of the day, the GST Council on Friday decided that time was not yet ripe to bring petroleum products into its ambit.

“The item (GST on petrol and diesel) came on the agenda for today’s discussion purely due to the direction of Kerala High Court. But the GST Council felt that it was not yet time to bring petro products into GST,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after chairing the meeting at Lucknow.

This was the first physical meeting of the GST Council after December 2019.

Several states said they do not want petroleum products to be included in GST now. The Centre will report that to the Kerala High Court, Sitharaman said.

In June, the Kerala High Court, based on a writ petition, had asked the GST Council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the GST ambit.

In another major decision, the Council agreed that the online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will now pay GST at the rate of 5%. The GST will be charged at point of delivery. Earlier the tax was paid by restaurants.

The Council also decided to extend GST exemption for various life saving Covid-19 drugs till December 31. Further, the GST Council decided to exempt various other non-covid life-saving drugs from GST. Consequently, cancer-related drugs - Keytruda - along with similar other medicines used in the treatment of cancer will now attract 5% GST instead of 12%.

The finance minister said muscular atrophy drugs like Zolgensma and Viltepso, which cost crores of rupees will be exempted from GST levy.

The Finance Minister said that the GST Council has taken steps to correct the inverted duty scheme on footwear and textile from January 1, 2022.

The Council also extended the GST compensation cess to be paid to states till March 2026. It was expiring in July, 2022.

