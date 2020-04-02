Women Jandhan account holders can withdraw COVID-19 benefit of Rs 500 from Friday

Banks will begin paying to women Jandhan beneficiaries Rs 500 each, committed by the government to ease the hardships face by them due to COVID-19, from Friday. Rs 500 will be deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts for the next three months ending June 30.

The payments will be done in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing by people, a government notification said. It said the beneficiaries need not crowd the bank branches for their claims as it can be drawn from the nearest ATMs with Rupay cards and contact bank mitras in their area for payment. There will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs.

Follow live updates of coronavirus here

As per the arrangement, on Friday, the women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries, with bank account numbers ending with 0 or 1, can withdraw Rs 500 deposited in their accounts for the month of March.

Similarly, those with a bank account number ending with 2 or 3 can claim their benefit on Saturday, April 4. There will be no disbursal of money to women Jandhan account holders on Sunday and Monday.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

On Tuesday, April 7, the account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can take their claim. Account numbers ending with 6 or 7 can claim the benefit on Wednesday and those with 8or 9 as last digits, on Thursday.

After April 9, beneficiaries can withdraw any day of their choice, the notification said.