WPI inflation falls 1.81% in June, but food prices rise

The wholesale price-based inflation declined 1.81 percent in June due to decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles remained expensive.

The rate of deflation in May was 3.21 percent.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (-1.81 percent) (provisional) for the month of June, 2020, as compared to 2.02 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04 percent, as against 1.13 percent in May. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 13.60 percent in June, against 19.83 percent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.08 percent in June. In May deflation was 0.42 percent.

Meanwhile, the final print of April WPI inflation stood at 1.57 percent, the ministry said.