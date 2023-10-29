5G to boost telecom’s share in GDP, create 2.2 crore jobs by 2025

“As we move into the Web 3.0 era, the proportion of software in the telecom sector will triple. Trends indicate that, with the help of AI, an even more powerful 6th Gen will emerge in the coming years,” he said.

However, he noted that currently there is a huge demand-supply gap of skilled labour in India's telecom sector. The country currently faces a telecom demand-supply gap of 24.1 lakh, which is expected to increase 3.8 times by 2030.

He said there is a need to increase focus on skill development in the sector. One of the key challenges with regard to the skill gap is that around 60 per cent of India's graduates in computer science, IT, and mathematics are not employable in the technology sector due to the mismatch between academic requirements and industry demands.

As per the Telecom Sector Skill Council report, the total number of people employed in the Indian telecom industry is currently around 1.16 crore, with 29.5 lakh corporate employees and 82.4 lakh blue-collar workers.

Majority of the corporate workers are engaged in the activities like network operation, maintenance and project engineering, while blue-collar workers are mostly engaged in the activities like network operation & maintenance, sales, distribution and service segments.

“The telecom sector is the third-largest industry in India that accounts for roughly 6.5 per cent of all FDI inflow and also by 2027, India is anticipated to account for 11 per cent of all 5G subscriptions worldwide,” Bali said.

“India has a good chance to close the growing demand-supply gap by 2030 with the proper reskilling and hiring strategies that target adjacent talent in Tier-II & III cities and university supply,” he added.

The Telecom Sector Skill Council released ‘Telecom Talent in 5G Era’ report at India Mobile Congress.

The report noted that 5G technology is expected to boost the Indian economy by $500 billion between 2023 and 2040.