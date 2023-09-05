CBDT says over 6 crore ITR filings processed for assessment year 2023-24

As many as 6.98 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal and out of them, more than 6 crore filings have been processed, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday. The CBDT -- the apex decision making body in matters of income and corporate taxes -- said the department is not able to process certain Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for want of certain information/action on the part of taxpayers.