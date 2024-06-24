Centre imposes stock limit on wheat to prevent hoarding

A wholesaler won’t be allowed to have more than 3,000 tonnes of wheat in their stock.

For wheat processors, the stock limit is 70% of the monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of the current financial year. The stock limit has been implemented with immediate effect and will be in force till the end of the financial year 2024-25.

“The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024 has been issued with immediate effect from today i.e. 24th June 2024 and will be applicable until 31st March 2025 for all States and Union Territories,” Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.