Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Centre's monthly economic report maintains growth forecast but flags global risks

India's government has projected economic growth of between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent for the current fiscal year, down from 8.2 per cent in the previous year, citing heightened geopolitical risks.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 11:24 IST
Business NewsIndian economygeopolitical tensionsIndia economic growthgeopolitics

Follow us on :

Follow Us