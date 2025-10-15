<p>Washington: The United States is ready to impose tariffs on China over its purchases of Russian oil, but Washington's European allies must be willing to take part in such action, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a news conference on Wednesday.</p><p>"It is the purchase of Russian oil by China that fuels the Russian war machines. China buys 60%, six zero percent, of Russian energy. They buy 90% of Iranian energy," he said.</p><p>The US would produce photographs supplied by the Ukrainian government that showed Chinese parts were used in Russian drones operating in Ukraine, Bessent said through a spokesperson. </p>