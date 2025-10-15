Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US ready to tariff China over Russian oil buys, but Europe must follow, Bessent says

The US would produce photographs supplied by the Ukrainian government that showed Chinese parts were used in Russian drones operating in Ukraine
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 15:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 15:21 IST
World newsUSChinaEuropeRussian OilUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us