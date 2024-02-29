Explained | Charting the Fed's economic data flow

The CPI rose 3.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January, down from 3.4 per cent in the prior month, but higher than analysts expected. The core rate excluding food and energy costs, meanwhile, remained unchanged at 3.9 per cent in another reminder that the Fed's inflation battle may last longer than anticipated.

Rising shelter costs contributed the bulk of the increase. While the numbers may have been pushed higher by recent data revisions, the reading showed that the decline in housing costs the Fed has been looking for had again been postponed.