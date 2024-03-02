Factory output growth rises to 5-month high in February

As of February 2024, the total gross GST collection for the current fiscal year stands at Rs 18.40 lakh crore, which is 11.7% higher than the collection for the same period in FY 2022-23. The average monthly collection in the first 11 months of the current financial year stands at Rs 1.67 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.5 lakh crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.