Homebusinesseconomy

FDI equity inflows dip 34% to $10.94 billion in April-June 2023

Last Updated 27 August 2023, 10:38 IST

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 per cent to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023–24.

Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

(Published 27 August 2023, 10:38 IST)
