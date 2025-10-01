Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Financial stability foremost priority, but shouldn't impede growth through regulations: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Malhotra said discussions have also happened at the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), wherein it was decided to review regulations every five years.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 13:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 13:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsReserve Bank of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us