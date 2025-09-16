Menu
Food prices drive WPI inflation to 4-month high of 0.52% in August

Milk became costlier by 2.58%, wheat by 4.75% and non-food articles by 5.56% during the month under review on a year-on-year basis.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 19:55 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 19:55 IST
