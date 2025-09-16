Menu
BRS submits response to Speaker over disqualification petitions against 'turncoat' MLAs

The Speaker had earlier asked for the replies of the 'turncoat MLAs' on the disqualification petitions filed against them by BRS, senior party leader and MLA G Jagadish Reddy told reporters on Monday.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 01:41 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 01:41 IST
