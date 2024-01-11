JOIN US
Global economy to remain 'resilient', says IMF

However, the IMF said work was needed to boost global growth rates above an anemic 3 percent range for the near term.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 16:54 IST

Washington: Global economic growth will remain "resilient" in 2024 after a stronger-than-expected 2023, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, but work was needed to boost global growth rates above an anemic 3 percent range for the near term.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the global economy appeared headed for a "soft landing" with inflation subsiding and labor markets resilient, but low-income countries could still fall further behind. The IMF is expected to release an update to its economic forecasts later this month.

(Published 11 January 2024, 16:54 IST)
