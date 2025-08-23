Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM targets VP nominee Justice Sudershan Reddy over Salwa Judum ruling

The Salwa Judum movement started in Bastar as a response to the atrocities committed by the Naxals, he said.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 05:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 05:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsChhatisgarhb sudershan reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us