Government collects Rs 20 lakh crore from GST in FY 24

States like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu led the surge in GST revenue collection. GST mop-up from Karnataka surged by 26 per cent to Rs 13,014 crore in March 2024 as against Rs 10,360 crore recorded in the same month last year. Maharashtra’s revenue collection surged by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,688 crore in March while Tamil Nadu witnessed 19 per cent jump in monthly GST revenue.