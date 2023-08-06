High-level India-EU meetings this month to boost FTA talks

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. Besides greater market access for its products like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, the Indian industry is looking for easy access for skilled professionals in the EU markets. On the other hand, the EU side has an interest in areas like auto, digital trade, data protection, sustainability and financial services sectors like banking and insurance. Earlier, India asked the European Union to lift restrictions on the flow of sophisticated outsourcing business to India following the status of a data-secure country.