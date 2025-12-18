Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Between the balloon and the gown

Between the balloon and the gown

Where is the balloon, indeed! I was alarmed enough to lift my head to see and join the search for the missing balloon. The nurse gently pushed my head back down. They did, of course, find the balloon.
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 19:07 IST
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 19:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us