Identify high-value cash transactions at hotels, hospitals; pursue arrear demands: CBDT to I-T dept

The CBDT also informed the I-T authorities that "new opportunities for identification of potential taxpayers have opened up due to data mining and data analytics" and effective use of such data may result in "identification of a large number of potential taxpayers." "The case of non-filers and those whose ITRs (income tax returns) do not match with financial transactions done by them are selected based on rules through management information system and taken up for e-Verification. The outcome of e- Verification results in widening and deepening of taxpayer base," it said.