India a preferred investment destination for investors: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday appealed to the Indian diaspora of the US to help promote the country as a preferred investment destination, highlighting the vast opportunities available in various sectors.

He said that the government has taken a series of measures to attract investments and those steps include promoting ease of doing business, reducing compliance burden, opening sectors like space and efface for foreign direct investments.

Goyal also asked the diaspora to participate in making India a developed nation by 2047.