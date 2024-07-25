India considering lifting restrictions on some Chinese firms

India-China relations spiraled downwards after a deadly 2020 border clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with New Delhi imposing strict rules on Chinese businesses, banning Chinese apps and slowing visa approvals. Indian firms, especially in manufacturing, say the curbs have hurt their operations and are undermining the government’s ability to become a factory hub in the region.

Reuters earlier reported India was considering easing the restrictions on some businesses.

The government’s annual Economic Survey report, authored by the chief economic adviser and released Monday, made a strong pitch for India to attract more investment from China as a way of boosting manufacturing.

“Focusing on foreign direct investment from China seems more promising for boosting India’s exports to the US, similar to how East Asian economies did in the past,” according to the report.