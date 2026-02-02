Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Border 2' Box Office Report: Sunny Deol's film shows no signs of slowing down, crosses Rs 300 crore

It’s rare to see a movie keep this kind of momentum, but after a massive turnout this past Sunday, it’s clear the audience isn't done with it yet.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 06:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 06:03 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSunny DeolVarun DhawanIndia vs PakistanBorderDiljit DosanjhTrending1971 warahan shettyt seriesFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us