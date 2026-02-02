<p>Sunny Deol's film <em>Border 2</em> refuses to slow down at the box office. A spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's Border (1997) has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. After registering a drop in its earnings in the last week, the film picked up on the weekend, taking the total to Rs 301.89 crore.</p><p>On Day 10, on its second Sunday, the patriotic blockbuster registered a strong performance, collecting Rs 24.22 CR NBOC, picking up its solid hold as the film successfully crosses Rs 300+ cr NBOC in ten days.</p><p><em>Border 2</em> is proving to be an absolute blockbuster, showing no signs of slowing down as it becomes the biggest Bollywood hit of 2026. It’s rare to see a movie keep this kind of momentum, but after a massive turnout this past Sunday, it’s clear the audience isn't done with it yet. It’s given the film industry the perfect, high-energy start to the year that everyone was hoping for.</p><p><strong>A look at the Border 2’s box office performance</strong></p><p>- Week 1 – Rs 244.97 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 8 – Rs 12.53 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 9 – Rs 20.17 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 10 – Rs 24.22CR NBOC</p><p>- Total – Rs 301.89 CR NBOC</p><p>Celebrating this massive milestone, the makers took to social media and shared an update on their social media platforms. On Instagram, they wrote, “The impact of this story only gets stronger 💪🏼<br><br>Book your tickets now!<br>Link in bio.<br></p><p>#Border2 running successfully in cinemas worldwide.” (sic)</p>.<p>What’s really impressive about <em>Border 2</em> is how it hasn't slowed down since the holidays ended. It has managed to keep theatres busy right through the week, which tells you it has that special "repeat value." Whether in a big metro or a local single screen, the crowds are still showing up, cementing its status as the kind of blockbuster that truly brings people together.</p><p>Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 film <em>Border</em>. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, <em>Border 2</em> was released on January 23. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, <em>Border 2</em> is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in crucial roles.</p>