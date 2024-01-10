India needs to lower tariffs on smartphone components : ICEA

India’s smartphone manufacturing has descended from 78 per cent import dependency in revenue terms in 2014-15 to only 4 per cent in 2022-23.

With more than 99 per cent of smartphones sold in India being assembled locally, India has now been producing more than the domestic demand, which presents a huge export opportunity for local manufacturers.

To tap into this, India needs large GVCs to shift production lines to the country and get local companies into the supply chains, for which the country needs to have a tariff regime that matches with the competing nations like China and Vietnam, the study explained.

"To achieve this target of high export, India needs more than just ambition; it requires a tangible shift of global value chains, bringing major production lines to India and integrating our businesses into the international supply web,” said Mohindroo.

India’s simple average most-favoured nation (MFN) tariff for inputs is 8.5 per cent, higher than China’s 3.7 per cent. In practice, China’s tariffs are closer to zero because most mobile production takes place in ‘Bonded zones’ where all inputs are at zero tariffs, said the report.

“Higher tariffs of India result in an overall loss of competitiveness of about 6 to 7 per cent compared to Vietnam and China,” it further added.

The industry body demands identification and reduction of all tariff lines that incur significant costs, in order to increase India’s competitiveness in electronics manufacturing in the future.