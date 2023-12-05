India set to become third largest economy by 2030: S&P

The growth rate will remain at 6.4 per cent in the next fiscal (2024-25) before climbing to 6.9 per cent in the next and 7 per cent in 2026-27, the rating agency said. "We see India reaching 7 per cent in 2026-27 fiscal." "India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030, and we expect it will be the fastest growing major economy in the next three years," S&P said.