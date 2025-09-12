<p>Indian shares opened higher on Friday tracking global gains, as softer U.S. jobs data overshadowed a hotter-than-expected inflation reading and bolstered bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts.</p><p>The Nifty 50 rose 0.28% to 25,074.45, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.26% to 81,758.95 as of 09:15 a.m. IST.</p><p>Fifteen of the 16 major sectors advanced at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.4% each.</p><p>IT index gained about 1%, led by a 2% rise in Infosys after it approved its largest ever share buyback of $2.04 billion at 1,800 rupees per share, a premium of around 19.2% to last close.</p>.Infosys board approves record Rs 18,000 crore share buyback program.<p>Investor sentiment was also aided by rising prospects of U.S. rate cut next week and in the next two meetings after data confirming softness in the U.S. labour market offset a rise in inflation in August.</p><p>Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as Treasury yields and dollar typically fall in such a scenario.</p>