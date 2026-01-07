<p>New Delhi: The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of better performance of manufacturing and services sectors, as per the government data released on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the first advance estimates of national income released by Ministry of Statistics &amp; Programme Implementation (MoSPI), manufacturing and construction are estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7 per cent.</p>.GDP growth may ease to 6.9% in FY27: India Ratings & Research.<p>"Buoyant growth in the services sector has been found to be a major driver in the estimated real GVA (gross value added) growth rate of 7.3 per cent in FY 2025-26," MoSPI said.</p><p>However, agriculture and allied sector and 'electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services' sectors are estimated to witness moderate growth rate in the current fiscal ending March 31.</p><p>The ministry further said that nominal GDP or GDP at current prices is estimated to grow at 8 per cent during 2025-26.</p><p>The advance estimates data is used in preparation of the Union Budget, likely to be presented on February 1.</p>